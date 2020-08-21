Jigawa NBA Threatens to Boycott Conference over El-Rufai’s Invitation Withdrawal

The Nigerian Bar Association, Dutse, Jigawa Branch, has threatened not to participate in the Virtual Annual General Conference of the NBA following the withdrawal of invitation earlier sent to Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el- Rufai.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by Chairman of NBA Dutse, Garba Abubakar.

The group described as “frivolous” the allegations levelled against Governor el-Rufai, accusing the NBA of not giving him the opportunity to defend himself.

“A section of the country cannot therefore take us for a ride as we all have a fair understanding of the law.

“On the strength of this therefore, we call on the national body under President Paul Usoro (SAN) to reverse the decision with immediate effect else the Nigerian Bar Association Dutse branch will boycott the Virtual Annual General Conference taking place in a few days to come.”

Several Nigerian lawyers had in the past days registered their discontent over the decision of the leadership of the NBA to include Governor el-Rufai as a guest speaker in the conference.

In response to the outcry, the Nigerian Bar Association on Thursday withdrew its invitation to el-Rufai to speak at the association’s annual general conference.

The Kaduna governor described the move as bias in his reaction.

