Where Was Amotekun As Hoodlums Abduct Two Men in Ondo

Two men were reportedly kidnapped by hoodlums on the Ikun-Oba Akoko Road in the Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday.

The incident occurred barely five days after the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Operation Amotekun, was launched in Akure by the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

One of the victims was identified as Surajudeen Alao, but the identity of the second victim had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The victims were said to have been abducted while returning to Oba Akoko from Ikun Akoko, where they attended the 2020 Ikun Day.

According to a source, the victims were in Alao’s car when the kidnappers waylaid them on the road and abducted them to an unknown destination in the forest.

The source said the police and Amotekun patrol teams had been patrolling the area before the incident occurred but the hoodlums struck, but security agents were not around the scene.

The source said the families of the victims had not been contacted by the abductors for possible ransom payment as of Sunday.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

“Our men are already on the trail of the hoodlums and we shall ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt,” he stated.

