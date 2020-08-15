APC Chieftain, Lanre Razak, Dies at 74

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, and a member of Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos State, is dead.

Chief Razak, according to sources who spoke with the Tribune Online, died this morning.

The APC chieftain was said to have taken ill for some weeks now, with a source confiding that the Epe-born politician was already recovering only for him to pass on this morning at the age of 74.

Tribune

