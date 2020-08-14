Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel Reshuffles Cabinet

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has carried out a cabinet shake up meant at adding some pep to his administration’s drive to deliver democracy dividends.

Here is the new list of Commissioners

Dr. Glory Edet

Honourable Commissioner

Ministry of Agriculture

Block 1, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Comrade Ini Ememobong

Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Information & Strategy.

Block 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Abak Road, Uyo.

Arc. Ime Okon Ekpo

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Lands and Water Resources.

Block 4, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Ikpong Etteh

Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties.

Block 4, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Abak Road, Uyo.

Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Trade and Investment

Block 5 Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Finance

Block 6, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Barr Uwemedimo Nwoko

State Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice

Ministry of Justice

Block 7 Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo

Prof. Augustine Umoh

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Health.

Block 8, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Mrs. Enobong Mbobo

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Education

Block 10, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Sir Charles Udoh

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources.

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

11..Rt. Hon. Otuekong Raphael Bassey

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Housing

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Mr. Akan Okon,

Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport.

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Abak Road, Uyo.

Sir Monday Ebong Uko

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Dr. Ini J. Adiakpan

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Women Affairs and social welfare.

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Rt. Hon. Orman Esin

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of culture and tourism.

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Pastor Sunday Ibuot

Hon Commissioner,

Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

Prof. Eno James Ibanga

Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Fire Service.

Dakkada Secretariat, Udo Udoma street, Uyo.

Dr. Imoh U. Moffat

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Science and Technology.

Obio Imo Street, Uyo.

19 Rt. Hon(Chief) Uno Etim Uno

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Transport and Solid Minerals.

Plot 9, Unit F, Ben Udo Street, Uyo

Hon. Frank Archibong Udo

Hon.Commissioner

Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Wellington Bassey Way end, Uyo.

Mrs. Ekemini David Umoh

Hon. Special Adviser

Bureau of Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo.

Elder Amanam Okon Nkanga

Hon. Special Adviser

Bureau of Political and Social reorientation.

49 Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo

