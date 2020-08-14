Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel Reshuffles Cabinet
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has carried out a cabinet shake up meant at adding some pep to his administration’s drive to deliver democracy dividends.
Here is the new list of Commissioners
Dr. Glory Edet
Honourable Commissioner
Ministry of Agriculture
Block 1, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Comrade Ini Ememobong
Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Information & Strategy.
Block 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Abak Road, Uyo.
- Arc. Ime Okon Ekpo
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Lands and Water Resources.
Block 4, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Ikpong Etteh
Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties.
Block 4, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Abak Road, Uyo.
- Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Trade and Investment
Block 5 Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Finance
Block 6, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Barr Uwemedimo Nwoko
State Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice
Ministry of Justice
Block 7 Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo
- Prof. Augustine Umoh
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Health.
Block 8, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Mrs. Enobong Mbobo
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Education
Block 10, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Sir Charles Udoh
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources.
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
11..Rt. Hon. Otuekong Raphael Bassey
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Housing
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Mr. Akan Okon,
Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport.
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Abak Road, Uyo.
- Sir Monday Ebong Uko
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Dr. Ini J. Adiakpan
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Women Affairs and social welfare.
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Rt. Hon. Orman Esin
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of culture and tourism.
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Pastor Sunday Ibuot
Hon Commissioner,
Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.
- Prof. Eno James Ibanga
Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Fire Service.
Dakkada Secretariat, Udo Udoma street, Uyo.
- Dr. Imoh U. Moffat
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Science and Technology.
- Obio Imo Street, Uyo.
19 Rt. Hon(Chief) Uno Etim Uno
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Transport and Solid Minerals.
Plot 9, Unit F, Ben Udo Street, Uyo
- Hon. Frank Archibong Udo
Hon.Commissioner
Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
Wellington Bassey Way end, Uyo.
- Mrs. Ekemini David Umoh
Hon. Special Adviser
Bureau of Rural Development and Cooperatives.
Phase 2, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo.
- Elder Amanam Okon Nkanga
Hon. Special Adviser
Bureau of Political and Social reorientation.
49 Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo