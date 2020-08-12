Former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington Is Dead

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead

His wife, Arese Carrington, announced the death in an email to The PUNCH on Wednesday, titled, “Press Release – Ambassador Walter C. Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.”

Arese said the ex-envoy “passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90yrs old on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.”

She said, “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend, and in-law. “Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life. Walter was fortunate; his life had both length and depth.”