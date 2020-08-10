PCP: We Are Ready for Edo, Ondo Guber Polls As Appeal Court Voids Deregistration

The People’s Coalition Party (PCP) has declared its readiness to participate in forthcoming Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections, coming up on September 19 and October 10 respectively. This is as the party hailed the Appeal Court judgment, which rendered null and void the decision of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister over 30 political parties, saying it is a sign that Nigeria Judiciary have come of age, and cannot be pushed around by anyone no matter how highly placed.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Don Anthony Harmattan, the party reiterated that it “will work with other political parties and institutions of government to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.”

He maintained that as big as the instrument of government is, it cannot be bigger than the provisions of the law, and is also subject to the dictates and discipline of the law.

To this end, the statement added that PCP is “fully committed to the obedience of the rule of law, protection of the citizens rights and the independence of all arms of government without undue interference and pressure.”

While acknowledging PCP’s readiness to participate in the September 19 Edo and October 10 Ondo states’ governorship elections, he frowned at the speed with which the parties were deregistered, saying that it served no one no good as the action was perpetrated out of personal aggrandizement.

“A country that creates a political institution and monuments and discards with it at will for the personal aggrandisement of those in power cannot be taken seriously by the international community.

“The Peoples Coalition Party hereby calls on INEC to respect the law that created it, and comply strictly to its provisions.

“Political parties are not tissue papers that are used and flushed into the waste bins, they are political platforms and structures that help government to meet its electoral obligations.

“PCP hereby sends its felicitations to IPAC under the leadership of High Chief Peter Ameh, the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Coalition Party and all National Chairmen of Political Parties for this victory of democracy,” the statement concluded.