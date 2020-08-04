News

Stamp Duties: NIPOST, FIRS Take Fight to Twitter

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has denied depriving the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) of discharging its duties.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Ahmad, on Tuesday.

The chairman of the NIPOST, Maimuna Abubakar, in a series of tweets, accused the FIRS of stealing the mandate of NIPOST.

She said the FIRS, responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax accruing to the Federal Government, had begun printing stamps.

Ms Abubakar called on Nigerians to ensure that NIPOST gets justice.

See tweets:

