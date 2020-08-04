Buhari Gives NDDC One Week Ultimatum to Pay Fees Student Beneficiaries

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the beneficiaries of the commission’s scholarship be paid by the end of the week.

Charles Odili, NDDC director of corporate affairs, broke the news after delivering the NDDC management’s invitation to the president to inaugurate the 29-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa state.

The beneficiaries of the commission’s scholarship in the United Kingdom protested over the non-payment of their tuition fees on Monday.

The students converged on the Nigerian high commission in London to express displeasure over “negligence of their welfare”.

The scholars lamented that they have been stranded since the NDDC stopped paying their tuition and allowances one year after they were awarded the scholarship.

In a statement, Odili said scholars of the commission “who are facing hardships abroad” because of the non-remittance of their fees and stipends would be paid by the end of the week following the order of Buhari

Like this: Like Loading...