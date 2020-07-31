Opinion: You Can Lift Someone Today

By Sulyman Sodeeq Abdulakeem

Find somebody you should be successful for; raise their hopes and rise to their needs – Barack Obama

As you are reading this piece, I want you to understand that there are people somewhere in every corner of the world, who need help and assistance. The source of motivation for these people have been disconnected; their source of inspiration is drained and they find it difficult to attach meanings to their life.

I mean somebody is feeling helpless, hapless and hopeless because you have not come to their aid, because his/her foresight is darkened. Some people’s mind is full of anxiety and frustration because the lows and downs of life are clipping their wings to fly. Some people’s lives, right now, are miserable simply because you are also struggling to get rid of the mysteries endangering your life.

We cannot afford not to have such people wandering around the four corners of the world. What we should always realised as human beings is that we have our peculiar strengths and weaknesses (but only have the privilege to redefine our circumstances to transform our own life). We should always remember that no matter what we have done, we still have much to do for humanity.

Look around you today, find someone who really needs your help in any meaningful form so that they can reinvent their lives. Do they desire to acquire skills, set goals, find the track to their self-worth and hidden potential or someone to mentor them through the storms of life? You can really help make a change.

It can be anything; as long as your gestures, your kind words, your compassionate feelings will soothe their pains and help them heal their wounds. All they need right now is someone who can talk to them about themselves on what they can do, why the world needs them and how their space will not be filled, if they failed to live up to their true worth. Dale Carnegie once noted that, “Talk to someone about themselves and they’ll listen for hours.”

Don’t think you are also weak to raise someone’s consciousness to purposeful living. You are not, as long as you know that life has classes and when you have risen above a class, it is your duty to lift other people who are below your reach. Neither your financial status, gender, physical appearance, demography nor age should be your reason for not lifting someone today. “You are never too old to learn,” says Les Brown, “and you are never too young to teach.”

If searching for someone you can lift is somehow daunting for you, don’t let making yourself available to those who approach you for advice, comfort and consolation be too challenging for you. Even humour itself births tranquility, confidence, poise and composure. We cannot continue with a world that is being ravaged by depression, ignorance and lack of self-belief.

We cannot continue to always be at the recieving end, we should also always strive to empower ourselves and be rising to other people’s need. Let other people know that no matter how bad or challenging it is, life will never deprive them the identity they can create for themselves through helping others or lifting them. “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give,” says Winston Churchill.

It is never too late to make yourself a stream where everything you have acquired will always be of benefits and values to the people. You can start today and cause the star in someone to shine. Imagine how dark the world would be if its stars are not sparkled by not playing your own part. Atiku Abubakar advised that “Reach for the stars and when you get there, send down a ladder to take your fellow countrymen and women up with you. You can do it.”

Sulyman Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Writer who co-authored the book “Responsible Living: Live to Fulfill Your Potential.” He can be reached via +2348132226994

