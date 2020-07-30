COVID-19: AFF Commends Health Ministry, Seeks Partnership on Combating Pandemic

By Eric Elezuo

A group, Flagit, a member of Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), in collaboration and with support of the MacArthur Foundation, has commended the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Dr. Osagie Enahire, for their efforts in managing the Coronavirus pandemic through ‘timely release of information, direction and proactive response’.

In a letter written to the Minister and signed by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, the group, while acknowledging the efforts of the honorable Minister and his team in the fight to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, stressed that it has produced about six videos that addressed what to do to prevent the deadly.

Further, the group, which pride itself as the originator of the Corruption, Not in my Country campaign, urged the health minister to ‘direct that these videos be placed on all Federal Ministry of Health controlled platforms on social media and traditional media to ensure maximum reach and impact’.

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation is a not-for-profit organization saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that Nigerians live fulfilling lives by providing them knowledge and voice to resist and desist from corrupt practices.

Below is the detailed letter:

Dear Sir,

LETTER OF REQUEST

We would like to commend the Federal Ministry of Health under your leadership for the timely release of information, direction and proactive response since the outbreak of COVID-19, even as we acknowledge the various challenges in our healthcare sector.

We are a registered not-for-profit that works to ensure that Nigerians live fulfilling lives where they can use their human and social capital to the full extent. The AFF is the initiator of the Corruption, Not in My Country media advocacy campaign and the Flag’It App, a corruption reporting mobile technology platform developed with the support of the MacArthur Foundation.

Our central strategy revolves around providing Nigerians with knowledge and the voice to resist and desist from corrupt practices and working with public institutions to improve governance. Some of the institutions and organisations we have partnered with are the Federal Road Safety Corp, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Open Governance Partnership (OGP Nigeria), European Union, United Nations office on Drugs and Crime, the Nigeria Police Force, and the United Nations Development Programme.

In line with one of our programs, we have produced 6 videos centred on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19. The aim of these videos is to educate the general public on WHO/Federal Ministry of Health recommended directives on the prevention of the viral disease. We believe that these videos would be impactful in driving home the messages even to the grassroots, as people respond positively to audio-visual instructional materials from our research. It is free and it is our own contribution as a foundation in the fight against the virus.

We humbly request that you direct that these videos be placed on all Federal Ministry of Health controlled platforms on social media and traditional media to ensure maximum reach and impact.

