Adding Value: The Power of the Mind by Henry Ukazu

As rational beings, our greatest strength lies in the power of our mind. It’s quite unfortunate that many of us have not come to the sublime realization of how powerful and resourceful our mind can be if properly groomed. The human mind is capable of creating the unimaginable. Geniuses are regarded as great inventors because they developed products and technologies that changed our world. According to scholars, there’s no act to decipher the heart of the mind. This goes without saying that the human mind can be unpredictable.

Every part of the human being is controlled by the mind. Before we take any action, our mind would have processed the act, failure to do so, might lead to irrational actions. The subconscious mind is the most powerful secondary system that runs everything in our life. The human mind is so powerful, and it dictates how we read, communicate, fear, love, motivate, have faith and love.

One of the greatest qualities and strengths of successful people lies in their mind. These set of great people wisely create their own reality by engaging the power of the brain to design and produce the kind of results and lifestyle they truly desire. These great minds hardly take no for an answer. They believe they can achieve anything they set their mind to do.

You may be wondering how the mind becomes so powerful. The answer is not far-fetched. According to medical practitioners, the human mind is composed of four regions: The frontal lobe which is responsible for decision making. The cerebral cortex which is responsible for our ‘free will’, which stores 90% of our brain neurons and manages information, attention, awareness, thoughts, language and recordings of our knowledge and experiences. The parietal lobe is responsible for processing sensory information, while the temporal lobe is responsible for controlling smell, sounds, speech and vision.

If you genuinely want to change in your life, the first point of call is your mind. You need to shift your state of mind by thinking new thoughts to create new feelings and ways of being. What is truly important is what you can see and feel internally and not what others can see or cannot feel. Your life is all about you and not them. You don’t owe anyone any explanation. Once you can see it in your mind, it doesn’t matter what they say. Nobody knows you more than you know yourself. Therefore, understanding what you feel and believe inside your mind is critical to your success.

The subconscious inherent power of the mind lies in our thought process. Whenever you are faced with a problem, your mind can proffer a solution; all you need do is think out of the box.

The power of the mind is similar to the power of focus. In medicine, there’s something called human anatomy; it’s the human brain that is wired to think and act differently. As humans, sometimes, we always look for excuses not to do something as opposed to the possibilities of doing it. For example, we are fond of attributing our failures and ill-luck to human beings or other forces working against our success, but we fail to appreciate that failures can be a blessings in disguise.

Great men are always celebrated because they pushed through adversity. The reality of life is that life is not fair, neither is it easy. We all pass through different challenges and experience different circumstances, but how we manage and overcome our problems can be addressed by using the power of the mind because it will go a long to improve not only our life but our mental state. It is important to state that once the mind is weak and polluted, it affects everything else.

In the journey of life, success is accompanied by many reasons while failure has a thousand and one excuses. As already stated, failure and success lie in your mind. According to Henry Ford, if you think you can, you are right and if you think you can’t, you’re right. It’s not about the system. Remember if the world is telling you can do it and you know you can’t, you’ll fail, but if the whole world is telling you can’t and you know you can, you’ll succeed because he that is in you is greater than he that is in the world.

It is not for granted that Napoleon Hill said ‘whatsoever the mind can conceive, it can achieve’.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City

Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of

the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright

To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via

info@gloemi.com

