Capt Hosa Okunbo Threatens To Sue Gov. Obaseki For Defamation

Top businessman and Chairman of Ocean Marine Solution (OMS), Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo has served notice on the Edo State Government of his intention to proceed against it in court for libelous and defamatory publications against him by the State Government.

In a letter by his Counsel, Dr Oladapo Olanipekun (SAN), dated July 20, 2020 and referenced EM/OAG/02/2020, addressed to the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Yinka Omorogbe, the businessman fondly called Capt. Hosa demanded a retraction of publications and statements.

He also demanded that the State Government and/or its representatives should cease and desist from making any further libelous and defamatory publications against him.

It will be recalled that Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to Governor had accused Capt Hosa of hosting a meeting with former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to arrange thugs to disrupt the forth coming Edo State gubernatorial election.

Capt. Hosa had yesterday through a statement by his Senior Executive Assistant, Mrs Denise I. Onu had refuted the allegations calling it outright rdiculous, false and mischievous, and calculated to embatass the well-respected entrepreneur.

