Adeoluwa Releases ‘Let Me In’ Remix, Features Oboise, Kotrell

Canada-based Afro-fusion artiste, Adeoluwa, has released the much-anticipated remix single, Let Me In. “Let Me In” was the lead single from Adeoluwa’s debut album, “After Bells and Whistles” and the remix features chart-topping Canadian rapper, Oboise, as well as ace vocalist, Kotrell.

The release of the remix comes weeks after Adeoluwa made his international radio debut with his song “Dey Forever (feat. Koreey and CHR!S) on Canadian airwaves on Friday, July 3, 2020. The song was featured during Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)’s morning show, Saskatoon Morning.

Emma Kramer – Rodger, a representative for CBC Saskatoon, took to Twitter to praise the song and added that it was featured on the station’s official Spotify playlist.

This news came days before Adeoluwa’s 2018 single, “Let Me In”, was featured prominently on Apple Music’s official Chill Mix playlist and “Dey Forever” was named as the featured single of Sask Music.

When asked how he feels about the string of good news, Adeoluwa said:

“I am very grateful for all the organic love and support my music has been receiving lately. I have been working on a remix of Let Me In with singer Kotrell and rapper Oboise, and cannot wait for the world to hear it.”

You can listen to the single here: https://fanlink.to/LetMeInRemix

Like this: Like Loading...