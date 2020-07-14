Ooni Felicitates With Princess Toyin Kolade on Birthday

Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has joined hundreds to send birthday felicitations to businesswoman and philanthropists, Princess Toyin Kolade.

Fondly called Iyalaje, the white-loving and prayerful woman was the toast of the social media yesterday as she added another year

Ovation Chairman, Bashorun Dele Momodu also celebrated her alongside Mummy GO, Pastor Folu Adeboye and Shade Mike Adenuga on his instagram live session last night.

In a statement signed by Moses Olafare, Director of Media and Publicity, Ooni’s Palace, and titled ” Happy Birthday Iyalaje Toyin Kolade, a worthy Ambassador of the House of Oduduwa, the respected monatch wrote:

“For she is by all means a worthy ambassador of the House of Oduduwa under the indefatigable leadership of the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on whose behalf she has been superlatively coordinating the annual Aje Festival Celebrations in Ile-Ife, we hereby wish our own Princess(Dr.) Oluwatoyin Kolade a very Happy Birthday.

Rare Gem✔️

Loving Wife✔️

Caring Mother✔️

Reliable Friend ✔️

Tested & Trusted✔️

Astute Biz Woman✔️

Diligent Workaholic✔️

Super benevolence✔️

Very kindhearted✔️

Down To Earth✔️

Respectfuness✔️

Maganimity✔️

Etc………….✔️

Even though she had for decades lived a life characterized by selfless service to humanity undoubtedly beneficial to those who had approached her for support and those she had by herself suspected to be needy, the humongous palliative care provided by this super generous woman of substance with a view to increasing the quality of life of thousands of individuals(poor & rich, old young) across and outside Lagos state is specially remarkable and will surely remain indelible in our minds as her Lagos residence and neighborhood suddenly became a Mecca to a daily magnitude of thronging seekers of her palliative clemency which she has been freely offering right from the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown in Nigeria.

“This benevolence of Princess Toyin Kolade and many more virtuous attributes of her person as abovelisted will always get her rewarded by God, make her loved by the people, keep her respectable in the society and find her worthy to be celebrated all the days of her life and special days like today being her birthday anniversary.

“We celebrate this loving wife of our own Prince Kayode Kolade, we wish her a happy birthday and we pray the Almighty Olodumare shall richly characterize her new age and the rest of her journey on this earth with continued good health, longevity of life and increased prosperity as she’s gloriously a year older today.

Igba odun odun kan o”

Afon a gbo ko to wo

HBD Iyalaje!!!

Like this: Like Loading...