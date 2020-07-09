VP Osinbajo Petitions IGP Against Online Publisher Jackson Use Over Alleged Defamation

By Eric Elezuo

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, against the Publisher of Pointblanknews.com, Mr Jackson Ude over alleged defamation of character.

The petition signed by Prof Taiwo Osepitan, on behalf of Chief Bayo Osepitan, Vice President’s lead counsel, was titled CRIMINAL DEFAMATION OF THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, PROF YEMI OSINBAJO SAN, GCON BY JACKSON UDE, and outlined 12 paragraphs in which it indicted Jackson Ude for defaming Osinbajo’s character with a view to injuring the reputation of the vice president.

Osinbajo is asking the IGP to investigate the matter, so as to initiate criminal prosecution of Ude.

Ude had on Wednesday July 8, 2020, published via his Online platform that the embattled former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu had stolen N39 billion, out of which he gave Osinbajo N4 billion.

See below Osinbajo’s petition and other documents:

Like this: Like Loading...