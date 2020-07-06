Updated: Magu was Invited By Panel, Not Arrested- EFCC Spokesperson

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes commission ( EFCC) was not arrested by any agency but was invited to appear before a Presidential panel,investigating its activities according to the Dele Oyewale, Head Media & Publicity.

According to Oyewale who posted the statemwnt on the official EFCC twitter handle, Magu was served the invitation on the road while on his way to the Force Headquarters and immediately headed to the Aso Villa where the Panel was sitting.

He also revealed that Mr Magu is at the panel with his lawyers.

More details later

