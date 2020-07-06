DSS Denies Arresting Magu

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied arresting the acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, as being circulating among media houses.

The DSS made the denial via a statement signed by department’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya.

Read the statement below:

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.

Peter Afunanya,

Ph.D Public Relations Officer,

Department of State Services, N

Headquarters,

Abuja

6th July, 2020

