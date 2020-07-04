Headline

I Must Fulfill My Purpose and Complete My Assignment, Says Evangelist Ebenezer Obey

By Eric Elezuo

Music maestro and preacher of the Word, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey has told his teeming supporters that he will fulfill his purpose on earth as well as complete his assignments before answering the call of God.

Speaking in fluent Yoruba with flashes of English Language, the respected singer responded to rumours that made the rounds earlier today that he has passed away during a live conversation with Chief Dele Momodu on Instagram, saying he was alive and well.

“I must fulfill my purpose and I must complete my assignment. My everything definitely is in the hands of God. I’m confident that Lord is taking me to where He is taking me,” he told a happy audience.

Responding, Chief Momodu said he was very glad to see him, praying that he will live a much longer life.

