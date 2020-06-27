Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Pick Running Mates

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) has picked his deputy, Hon. Phillip Shuaibu as running mate.

In the same vein his major opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has also picked former Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Hon Gani Audu, as his running mate.

Audu is also a member representing Etsako West constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 19, 2020 and the two candidates who contested in the last election on opposite sides have both switched sides and will br going against each other in what will surely be a mega battle.

Like this: Like Loading...