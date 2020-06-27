Obaseki Blasts APC ” I Cherish The Values Of PDP”

Governor of Edo has blasted his former party the All Progressives Congress ( AP ) noting that the Peoples’ Democratic Party( PDP) has values that he and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu cherish.

Obaseki spoke on Saturday at the Abuja secretariat of the PDP being presented with certificate of return as the party’s flag bearer for the September 19 Edo governorship election.

The governor, who spoke for himself and his deputy, Philip Shuiabu, said unlike the APC that pushed them out in the rain and storm at their hours of tribulation, the PDP cared so much for its members.

Obaseki said: “It was only when we entered the house (PDP) that we realised that this was the house we should have been in the first instance. “Because we now saw that the values in the house are the values we cherish and the values we lived for; values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people, putting the people first.

“These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house in which we have been graciously accommodated.

“My deputy and I are very grateful to this great party. Like I said, you will never know what God has destined for you. In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter”.

“I must thank members of the National Working Committee for the quality of governance, the quality of response that I have witnessed. That has enabled us to achieve much in less than one week because of the responsiveness of the National Organising Secretary. They followed up on every issue and every document. When issues came up, the National Legal Adviser was there to respond to all our inquiries. The National Publicity Secretary checked on us every day”.

