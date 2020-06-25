Entertainment

Rape: UN Dissociates Self from D’Banj

The United Nations has disassociated itself from Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo better known as D’Banj.

D’Banj is accused of rape by Seyitan Babatayo, a matter which has prompted the order of an investigation from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Following the allegations against him, over 22,000 Nigerians signed a petition on Change.org as of June 24, 2020 to strip him of his supposed United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace.

In 2012, D’Banj’s publicists had claimed that the musician was the first Nigerian to be appointed a UN Youth Ambassador for Peace.

Reacting to an inquiry by PUNCH on the status of this purported ambassadorship, the UN replied saying:

“I would like to confirm that the said Mr. Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj is not a UN Ambassador. The title was accorded to him by an obscure UN youth association which has nothing to do with the United Nations. I hope this clarifies.”

