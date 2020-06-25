Ghana Govt Pledges to Reconstruct Demolished Nigerian Mission Quarters

Following the midnight demolition of staff quarters of the Nigerian mission in Accra, the government of Ghana has pledged to rebuild the facility, according to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Ghanaian government has also noted that perpetrators of the act would be punished.

Following the development, President Nana Akufo-Addo also called President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise for the incident, while two suspects have been so far been arrested.

Speaking on Wednesday, Botchwey said an investigative committee was set up to probe the incident, adding that the commission will be issued a title deed for the land.

“The high commission of Nigeria further presented receipts of payment of the said land made by bankers draft. However, land title certificate had not been issued to the high commission,” Botchway said.

“The lands commission advised the high commission of Nigeria to provide relevant document on ownership of the land but the former did not respond to the letter.

“Based on the silence of the high commission of Nigeria, the lands commission went ahead to issue a Land title certificate covering the said parcel of land to a 3rd party.

“The government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible.”

A Ghanaian monarch had accused the Nigerian high commission of trespassing on the land which he said belongs to his people.

