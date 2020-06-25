Details of How Senator Abiola Ajimobi Spent His Last Minutes on Earth

By Eric Elezuo

Facts have emerged as to how immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi spent his last minutes on earth before passing on to the great beyond this Thursday.

According to reliable family source, the ex-governor, whose rumoured death caused a stir last week, was said to have slipped into coma ever since, and has been on life support machine thereafter even as family members hopefully believed that a miracle will definitely happen.

Consequently, the family has trooped to the hospital, according to the source, with prayer warriors to pray fervently for his recovery. The prayers were ongoing when the doctor announced to them that “unfortunately, we lost him”.

The family source hinted that it was at this point that it dawned on praying group that all was over, and the family members have to start preparing for his burial according to Islamic rites.

In the meantime, more facts have surfaced, stressing that the late former Governor will be buried by 10am on Friday in Ibadan, according to Islamic rites.

The 70-year-old, said to be on life support machine at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, died on Thursday

Ajimobi, who was governor from 2011 to 2019, was named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress last week but never resumed. He died on the day the party dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC).

He is believed to have died due to underlying health conditions, which was worsened by COVID-19.

