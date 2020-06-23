Sports

World Number One Tennis Player, Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which took place in Zadar last weekend, has been mired in controversy after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov’s Positive test.

Djokovic, the world No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to play in Sunday’s final, confirmed Tuesday that both he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to Serbia, while his children’s results were negative.

CNN

Eric

Related Articles

Breaking: Belgium Overcome Japan 3-2 to Reach Quarter-Finals

July 2, 2018

Musa, Iwobi, Oshoala Make List of Nominees for CAF 2018 Awards [FULL LIST]

November 30, 2018

Serena Beats World’s No.1, Halep, to Reach Australian Open Quarters

January 21, 2019

20 Year Old Naomi Osaka Knocks Off Serena Williams to Win U.S. Open Title

September 8, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: