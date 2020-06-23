World Number One Tennis Player, Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which took place in Zadar last weekend, has been mired in controversy after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov’s Positive test.

Djokovic, the world No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to play in Sunday’s final, confirmed Tuesday that both he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to Serbia, while his children’s results were negative.

CNN

