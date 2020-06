By Eric Elezuo

Chairman, Heirs Holding and United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has celebrated his wife, Awele, who clocked 50 today.

The billionaire business man took to his Twitter account to celebrate the woman whom he called ‘my queen’.

The tweet read: “Happy birthday darling Awele. My queen is 50”.

We join the worthy entrepreneur to wish Awele a splendid, 50th birthday.

Happy birthday ma!

Like this: Like Loading...