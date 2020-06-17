Naira Marley Always in the News for the Wrong Reasons?

By Eric Elezuo

Has it become a norm that each time popular singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is mentioned in the news, it will definitely be for the wrong reasons.

Just last weekend, the self styled president of Marlians, was again involved in a crisis with both the authorities of the Federal Government and the management of Executive Jets, a privately owned airline operation services.

Last Saturday, the singer in company of ten members of his traveling crew were ferried from Lagos to Abuja to perform at Jabi Lake. The performance was against federal government laid down rules of social distancing and gathering. Consequently, the event place has been locked up by government while the license of Executive Jets was suspended.

In their bid to defend their actions, the management of the airline tendered an apology to the government wherein they called Marley and his crew ‘bunch of useless people’. In retaliation, Marley has vowed not to patronise the ‘useless’ airline again.

The worst of it all is that the government has threatened to arrest the singer, and if the make do their threat, it will become the umpteenth time he will be visiting the office of the law enforcement agency.

Recall that in March 2019, Naira Marley first made the headlines when he shared a particular post on his Instagram page to defend internet fraudsters. Not a few celebrities gave him the backlash.

Undeterred, he released the record ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ which though became a hit led to his arrest in the early hours of Friday, May 10 2019 by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for internet fraud.

His trial was talk of the town, and even promoted his brand as fans storm the court premises to catch a glimpse of him. He spent some days in prison, and was granted bail shortly after.

In December of the same year, Naira Marley was again accused of car theft. The singer and his brothers were accused of stealing a Toyota Camry and iPhone from one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

Marley refused to show up in court despite presiding judge’s injuction that he be brought to court. He reportedly bragged about the number of expensive cars he owned jut as he ridiculed the accusation of car theft.

Naira Marley was not done as earlier in 2020 in the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic, he broke the lockdown orders when he attended Funke Akindele’s private birthday party.

He was arraigned among others but was later pardoned after an apology letter was tendered to the Lagos State Government.

Naira Marley is adored by his teeming fans, but he has not at any time fallen on the right side of the law. He has remained as anti-government as he is anti-law with group reputed as lawless and group of people ‘wey no get respect’.

Controversial may be the right name for Naira Marley as this time, but it is imperative to note that though Naira Marley may be popular, he is far from being famous.

Like this: Like Loading...