Court of Appeal Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension as APC National Chair

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday, affirmed the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, which was the earlier verdict of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.In a unanimous judgment, a three-man panel of the appellate court dismissed Oshiomhole’s appeal as lacking in merit.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court had issued an injunctive order suspending Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman pending the determination of a substantive suit.Justice Senchi gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Oshiomhole, having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in Edo State.

Thea application was filed by an applicant, Mr. Oluwale Afolabi.While Oshiomhole is the first respondent, the APC is the second respondent.Afolabi in his application dated and filed on January 16, 2020 had argued that Oshiomhole is currently suspended by the party and has not challenged the suspension.

According to Afolabi, Adams Oshiomhole’s rights as an APC member is currently abated and he cannot continue to act as chairman of the party.

He argued that Oshiomhole cannot continue to enjoy benefits from the APC, despite his suspension as a member of the party

