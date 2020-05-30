Adding Value: Influence Your Life with Your Words by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

There’s power in written and spoken words. Fact. Little wonder a saying goes thus, ‘if you want to hide something from a black man, put it inside a book’. I’m not trying to be sarcastic about the black community or insinuate that black people don’t read, but I’m just saying that, there’s power in not only spoken words, but in written words also.

Words do not only have deep meanings, they also have deep powers which are not visible to the eye, but can be felt. In communication, it is often stated that it is not merely what we say that matters, but how we say it. Even the Bible opines that it is not what enters the mouth of a man that defiles a man but what comes out of the mouth. This goes to let us know that there’s power in words. Proper use of words can bring you unmerited opportunities you never dreamt of. The usefulness of the right words, diction and message cannot be over emphasized.

It does not matter which industry you are in. A marketer needs to have the right words to sell their products; a business man/woman needs the right words to negotiate transactions; a lawyer needs to articulate the right words to make a case for his/her client; a minister of the gospel needs the right words to convey his/her message to the congregation and parents need the right words to transmit knowledge to their child/children. In the same vein, government officials and leaders of thought and industry need the right words to communicate with their people. Even strangers need to have the civility of using the right words in public places. Gary Chapman, in his book, Five Love Languages, mentioned five love languages that human beings ought to know and use to relate cordially. The five love languages are words affirmation, gift, services, time and physical touch.

The right use of words cannot be over empathized. Words are like seeds. I call them the seeds of greatness because you can use your words to strategically position yourself. The direction of your words has a role to play with respect to how you think and process your words. Isn’t it true that out of the abundant of the heart, the mouth speaks? Just to let you know how powerful words are, when you speak, the walls hear it, the ground stamps it, and the air carries it. That’s simply how powerful words operate.

As human beings, sometimes we don’t know how efficacious our words are. If only we do, we won’t it take it lightly. Testimonies abound where great men and resourceful people say what they will like to do and it came to pass. It should be noted that your life will be guided on the position and direction of your words. However, words are only effective when you back it up with actions. For example, if you plant apple, you won’t expect to reap orange, no, you reap what you sow. Even when you plant apple, you need to take time to nurture it by removing the weeds, apply fertilizers to it and harvest it at the right time. That is simply how words operate, it makes no sense to just proclaim words into the air and believe it will turn out the way you wish. No, you need to walk the talk.

You need to pay attention to whatever you say, especially as it relates to yourself, your children, your business and your life generally. Stop cursing yourself and start blessing your life. If you have children, continually speak to them by affirming whatever you want them to be. I have had cause to build brand and image of both individuals and small business, during the cause of my teachings, I told my audience, especially the ladies to tell themselves, I am beautiful. You can do this every day by looking at the mirror. You don’t need to wait for anyone to tell you you’re beautiful before you believe or feel it. Tell yourself you are beautiful even though you don’t see it, but you can feel it and it’ll make you feel good.

Don’t use your words to describe your situation, rather, use it to change the situation

Don’t talk about the problem, talk about the promise. If for instance you did not get the promotion you were hoping to get, instead of feeling bad about it, you can say, when one door closes another one opens. If you’re in a relationship and you man/lady leaves you; instead of crying, just say, another one is coming, if you received a bad medical report, simply say, another good report is coming.

In the journey of life, we have two voices vying for our attention – faith and defeat. If you listen attentively to the inner still voice, you’ll hear voices of faith saying, you are well able. If you are looking for the fruit of the womb, be optimistic and know that your time is coming. You can even say God/my creator is teaching me patience.

You can speak life into your words by writing down your goals, read it out daily, and speak it. You can say, I am strong, I’m full of energy, I’m passionate, I’m valuable, I’m successful, my future is bright, my children are blessed etc. These are great words with transformational power.

Today, I charge you to not only speak life into your life, family and business, take the words further by living your words in such a way they become aligned with your actions. It is by so doing, you’ll be able to reap the fruit of you labour.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via henrous@gmail.com

