Adewunmi Adesina: Between the US and Rest of Africa

By Eric Elezuo

It did not take very long before the French media reportedly unmasked the whistleblower behind the travails of top performing President of Africa Development Bank, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina. He is the American representative at the bank, Stephen Dowd. The finance expert has led other colleagues to accuse Adesina of 16 charges bordering on nepotism in his capacity as the president of the continental bank.

It is believed that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that erupted late 2019, Adesina would have been on his second lap of five years as the president of AfDB. Perhaps the United States would not have had the opportunity to bring its weight against a process that has been globally acclaimed as transparent and worthy of emulation.

Ever since the 25th of May, 2020 when the US through Treasury Secretary, Steven Muchin, released a statement declaring its dissatisfaction of the reports submitted by the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors of the AfDB, led by Madame Kaba Niale, which sat variously for three months to determine the authenticity or otherwise of the fraud charges brought against Adesina. After periods of rigorous sittings, considering evidences, facts and documents submitted, the committee dismissed the allegations as ‘malicious’, given the embattled president a clean bill of health.

Bentelevision reported that according to several informed sources in and outside of Africa’s premier development institution, there was and always has been an insidious attempt by the United States to remove Akinwumi Adesina, as President of the Bank. It further highlighted that the United States vigorously opposed him during his election in 2015. Ever since, at a Board level, they have done everything possible to derail him and his Africa-focused development agenda.

Many observers believe that what the U.S. is unjustly muscling the African Development Bank, whose major shares are held by Nigeria and Egypt.

Recall that on January 16, 2020 allegations of ethical breaches were leveled against Adesina by whistleblowers, and in contravention of Bank rules, the complaint was conveniently leaked paving the way for assault and a smear campaign as the incumbent.

Consequently, a high powered Ethics Committee, comprising Executive Directors representing shareholder nations, deliberated over every single dot and cross of the allegations, and in May 2020 gave Adesina a clean bill of health. In their words, the committee said the allegations as frivolous, baseless, and without merit or evidence. The report and conclusive deliberations of the Ethics Committee was subsequently sent to all Finance Ministers, better referred to as Governors of the Bank’s 81 shareholder counties, including the United States for ratification.

Not even one of the allegations stuck, making the originators bow their faces in shame. A cross section of respondents told the Boss that Adesina would have to be removed as President of the Bank and made ineligible for re-election in May 2020, now August, 2020 if one allegation has scaled through.

But Adesina is not alone in the fight to prove the detractors wrong, and hold fast his presidency, at least until August when the next election is expected.

In a swift reaction to the action of the United States, the Federal Government responded with a letter addressed to Madame Niale, detailing the process already accepted and its solid stand with Adesina.

In the letter signed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Federal Government asked the Board to stand by the report of its Ethics Committee as well as charged the Board of development finance institution to ignore the U.S call and follow laid down processes to protect and preserve the bank.

The Nigerian government hinted that the governance procedures of the Bank during the investigation were followed to the letter including painstaking analysis of facts, evidence and documents. It noted that the whistleblowers were even prevailed upon to produce any more evidence at their disposal, but they failed they do so. It therefore, wondered at the sudden turnaround of the United States to call for another ‘independent investigation’.

“The Ethics Committee, following three months of work to examine the whistleblowers’ allegations made against the President, dismissed each and every one of the allegations of the whistleblowers against the President as unsubstantiated and baseless.

“The Nigerian Government welcomes this conclusion of the Ethics Committee and the decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors”, the statement read.

Towing the line of the Nigeria government, a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, mobilised former African leaders to the rescue of the embattled president. In a letter, the former leader personally signed and copied about 13 former heads of state, cutting across all regions of Africa, Obasanjo proposed that the leaders jointly issue a press statement to support the laid down procedures embarked upon to evaluate the allegations against the President of the Bank.

Just as the Nigerian government, Obasanjo went further to highlight Adesina’s achievements as president of AfDB since May 2015 when he assumed leadership.

in their response, the Africa Leaders under the aegis of Concerned African Leaders, released a statement titled Leadership of the African Development Bank: A Need for Caution, hours later, announcing their solidarity with the AfDB President, stating inter alia:

“The African Development Bank is a pride for all of Africa, and its President, Dr. Adesina, has taken the Bank to enviable heights. At this critical time that Africa is battling with COVID-19, the Bank and its President should not be distracted.”

Stakeholders have held that the outcome of the investigation did not suit the expectations of the U.S., which bothers on removing the Bank’s President, and so it sought to undermine Adesina’s leadership, and possibly find an excuse to exit from the Bank as a shareholder. By this, they hope to cripple the institution financially, and subsequently become the dominant development power on the continent. Unconfirmed source added however, that with DFC and the World Bank firmly under its control, the U.S. seeks to dominate Africa economically. All these, the US is said cannot achieve under the leadership of Adesina, who is believed an unapologetic pan-Africanist without the patience to bow to the whims and caprices of a dominating foreign power on matters relating to African development.

Stakeholders attempted to aggregate what could possibly be Adesina’s other offences against the powerful US:

“In 2019, he successfully led the Bank’s shareholder General Capital Increase from $93 billion to $208 billion. In the process, he became the first Bank President to take the risk of championing a case for increasing capital for Africa’s development during a first term in office. It was a gambit that paid off in spite of initial strong American opposition.

“In 2018, Adesina championed and helped create the Bank-sponsored Africa Investment Forum which in 2018 and 2019 attracted more than $80 billion in infrastructure investment interests into the continent. This was an unprecedented initiative. The U.S. representative was said to have considered the Forum a departure from the Bank’s original mandate. Some also saw this as an attempt by Adesina to help wean African nations off a dependency on foreign aid. Some critics also suggested that Adesina was attempting to burnish his credentials among African Heads of State via the investment forum.

“Nigeria is the Bank’s largest shareholder, followed by Egypt, Germany, and the United States. In 2019, an OpEd believed to have been crafted by the American Executive Director (Stephen Dowd), appeared in an American newspaper – The Hill. Among other things it questioned why the U.S. (as the second largest non-regional shareholder and the 4th largest shareholder after Nigeria, Egypt, and Germany), did not have veto power at the African Development Bank.

The U.S. Treasury Department has not taken kindly to the fact Adesina has not publicly spoken against China’s increasing economic dominance in Africa. Instead, he has framed his economic argument as follows – “Do not be overly concerned about China’s presence in Africa economically. Be more concerned about America’s absence.”

But, in a twist of fate, the Board of Governors of the African Development (AfDB) through its chair, Madame Niale Kaba, maintained that the Board had not taken any fresh decision on Adesina as falsely reported in the media.

“I must emphasize that there is no governance or constitutional crisis at the African Development Bank Group. It is indeed false that the President of the Bank Group has been or is being asked to step down from his position.

“Everyone must allow the Bureau to do its work and allow due process to reign. All the Governors will be carried along in resolving the issue”, Kaba assured.

While the world watches to see how the African continent tackles the economically strong United States, it is imperative to note that what the African leaders decide and what they allow could very well determine the future of Adewunmi Adesina, the African Development Bank and the future of Africa’s development.

And like Adesina himself puts it: “I will stay calm and resolute. I will not be distracted. No amount of lies can ever cover up the truth. Soon the truth will come out,” he said.

