TPS Bags Are of Best Quality, Materials Locally Sourced – Princess Debo Odutola

By Eric Elezuo

Top African bag and furniture designer, Princess Adebowale Odutoba, has reiterated that it will be out of place to see her, and probably any real and enthusiastic African woman with a western bag or accessories, saying that all out them can be found and fabricated here in Nigeria. She added that her TPS bags, which materials are locally sourced, are of the best quality, and can compete favourably with any known designer brand.

Speaking to Chief Dele Momodu during a live interview on the social media, Princess Odutola said the African continent, and in particular Nigeria, has what it takes to produce designer bags as it is seen in the luxury world.

The highly talented designer, who said she gave about 1000 persons palliatives to the tune of N1.5 million during the ongoing pandemic, displayed her wares and explained how simple it is to design what most Nigerians travel abroad to procure.

Adding that a great chunk of her materials are sourced locally, especially at the Mushin market, she revealed that prices are therefore very available.

Odutola promise that it takes only one week for her to deliver any assignment of whatever design and accessory except for crocodile skin, which she said takes two weeks.

Odutola is the CEO, The Potters Signature (TPS) Luxury, a traditional bag making company, which has been in operation since 2014. Her office is located at the highbrow Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

