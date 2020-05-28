FG Backs Adesina, Condemns Call for Independent Investigation

By Eric Elezuo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has lend its weight behind embattled President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr Akinwunmi Adesina, as well as condemned the call by the United States government for an ‘independent investigation’ against Adesina.

The Nigerian government made its position known in a letter signed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and addressed to the Chairman, Board of Governors, African Development Bank, Hon Mrs Kaba Niale.

In the letter titled Re: Ethics Committee report and decision of the Chair of Board of Governors on Whistleblowers Allegation against the President of the Bank, Mrs Ahmed informed the board that Nigeria has been following events regarding the allegations leveled against Adesina, and his subsequent investigation and clearance by the Ethics Committee, which was a welcome development.

“The Nigerian government welcomes this conclusion of the Ethics Committee and decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors,” the Minister said.

The statement referred to the report of the committee, and outlined the transparency with which the Investigation was carried out and accepted by all including the whistleblower, who could not submit any additional evidence or facts to substantiate their claims when called upon to.

“The Ethic Committee in carrying out it’s work, as clearly stated in their report called on oversight organs of the bank (Anti-corruption, Auditor General, Human Resources) to answer questions and provide any relevant information related to the allegations. The did so, and these were clearly stated in the Ethics Committee report. The Committee also called on the whistleblowers to submit any additional evidence, facts and documents to buttress their allegations but they did not,” Ahmed stated.

Recalling that Adesina, who is the sole candidate in the originally scheduled May 28, 2020 election, now moved to August 25 – 27, has been up and doing in his job, Ahmed noted that among many of his other excellent performances, the AfDB President has secured general capital increase of $115 billion, the largest ever in the history of the bank.

Ahmed advised that laid down rules of the bank be followed in every thing in other to protect and preserve the bank.

It would be recalled that the US government ordered for Independent investigation towards retrying Adesina who was found not guilty by the Ethics Committee, dismissing the 16 count allegations against him as malicious.

Below is the Federal Government’s letter:

