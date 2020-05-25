Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 7,839 with 313 New Infections

Nigeria has recorded 313 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 7,839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Sunday.

Data from the NCDC showed that five more patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.

Nigeria currently has 5,350 active cases after discharging at least 89 patients on Sunday, The PUNCH reports.

The centre said, “On the 24th of May 2020, 313 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 313 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (148), FCT (36), Rivers (27), Edo (19), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Ebonyi (11), Nasarawa (8), Delta (8), Oyo (7), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), Kwara (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2), Anambra (1).”

COVID-19 has killed at least 343,216 people since it first emerged in China last December.

Tally compiled by AFP as of 07 pm on Sunday showed that at least 5,362,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,079,300 are now considered recovered.

According to data from the World Health Organisation since 07 pm on Saturday, 3,441 new deaths and 99,827 new cases have been recorded worldwide.

The countries that registered the most deaths are Brazil with 965 followed by the United States with 951 and Mexico with 190.

The US, which registered its first case of the virus in early February, is the worst-hit country, with 97,430 deaths and 1,633,076 cases. At least 361,239 are now considered recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,793 deaths from 259,559 cases, Italy with 32,785 from 229,858 cases, Spain with 28,752 deaths and 235,772 cases and France with 28,367 deaths and 182,584 cases.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,974 cases. It has recorded 78,261 recoveries.

Europe overall has 173,915 deaths from 2,021,900 cases, the United States and Canada have 103,889 deaths from 1,717,158 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 39,166 deaths from 720,260 cases, Asia 13,992 deaths from 441,447 cases, the Middle East 8,805 deaths from 343,372 cases, Africa 3,314 deaths from 109,562 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,466 cases.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 3,505 2,805 658 42 Kano 896 727 133 36 FCT 505 347 144 14 Katsina 308 243 51 14 Borno 250 81 144 25 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Oyo 240 178 58 4 Bauchi 232 62 165 5 Ogun 231 123 101 7 Edo 191 126 58 7 Kaduna 189 68 116 5 Gombe 145 24 118 3 Rivers 116 78 30 8 Sokoto 116 12 90 14 Plateau 83 55 27 1 Kwara 79 44 34 1 Zamfara 76 8 63 5 Yobe 47 33 8 6 Nasarawa 46 26 18 2 Osun 42 5 33 4 Delta 39 19 13 7 Ebonyi 33 27 6 0 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Niger 28 22 5 1 Adamawa 27 7 18 2 Akwa Ibom 24 9 13 2 Ondo 23 4 18 1 Ekiti 20 4 14 2 Enugu 18 12 6 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Bayelsa 11 5 6 0 Anambra 9 8 1 0 Imo 7 0 7 0 Abia 7 6 1 0 Benue 5 4 1 0

