Headline

Buhari Mourns New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare

Editor 2 hours ago
0 6 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Media Industry and the family of New Telegraph Saturday Editor, Waheed Bakare.

The easy-going professional died yesterday and tributes have been pouring in.

A statement signed by Mr Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)  stated “:President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the passing of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

“The President sends condolences to family of the deceased, and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

“The President prays that God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all that mourn him.

Editor

Related Articles

Tinubu, Akande, Govs Endorse Oshiomhole as National Chairman

June 13, 2018

Friday Sermon: Dark Clouds on the Horizon

February 1, 2019

Atiku Didn’t Travel to US as My Aide – Saraki

January 23, 2019

Babangida Hails Buhari at 76

December 16, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: