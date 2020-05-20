Intricate Facts about the Masked one, Lagbaja at 60

Below are more revelations about the celebrated instrumentalist and singer-songwriter:

1. Lagbaja was born Bisade Ologunde in 1960 in Lagos, Nigeria.

2. He is a descent of Odogun’s Compound, Ijagbo Community in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

3. He mentioned in an interview that his mask is used as an icon of man’s facelessness.

4. Lagbaja is a Yoruba word that means “nobody in particular”.

5. He mentioned in an interview that the mask and the name symbolize the faceless, the voiceless in the society, particularly in Africa.

6. He released his national acclaim debut album titled “Lagbaja” in 1993, the album was well received and received a lot of airplay all over the country.

7. His groovy fusion has been referred to as afrojazz, afrobeat, higherlife and afropop until now that he himself has christened the music AFRICANO, alluding mostly to the central role

of African drums and grooves in his music.

8. In March 1997, he established his club called “Motherlan” in the heart of Ikeja in Lagos. It was influenced by the traditional African town or market square, where people gather under the moonlight for ceremonies and artistic events like dance, music and storytelling.

9. He won the Best Male Video for his video “Never Far Away” at the 2006 Channel O Music Video Awards.

10. He is currently signed to Motherlan’ Music. He is also an ambassador with Globacom.

