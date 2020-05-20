FG Sacks Mohammed as TCN Boss, Appoints Abdulaziz

The Federal Government on Tuesday night announced the removal of Usman Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

It said Sule Abdulaziz was now the new Managing Director of TCN and would currently serve in acting capacity.

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement said, “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, hereby announces major changes in the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Sule Abdulaziz as Managing Director in acting capacity.”

The minister also confirmed the appointment of four directors who, according to the statement, had been on acting position in the company for some time.

They include the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, Victor Adewumi; Executive Director, Independent System Operator, M. J. Lawal; Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Ahmed Isa-Dutse; and Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services, Justin Dodo.

The Punch

