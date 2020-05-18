Otedola Hails Dele Momodu at 60, Says He’s Worthy Role Model

By Eric Elezuo

Chairman Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, has felicitated with the Publisher, Ovation International magazine and the Boss Newspapers, Bashorun Dele Momodu, on attaining the diamond age of 60.

In a letter the billionaire signed personally, and titled Celebrating a Dear Brother at 60, Otedola expressed thanks to God for Momodu’s patriotism and lifelong devotion to the celebration of Africa and Africans through “your publication, Ovation International magazine”.

While acknowledging Momodu’s success inspire of the vicissitudes of life as a human being, Otedola joined tons of well wishers, who had expressed their joy at the celebrant’s landmark age, to raise a toast to his steady and constant contribution to the development of African continent.

Otedola regretted the effects of the ravaging Coronavirus disease, which he said truncated his plans to physically attend the 60th birthday party, but maintained that nothing will truncate Momodu’s worthy role model for the younger generation status.

Momodu, who is fondly called Bob Dee by friends and associates, has affected lives of all and sundry, using his ever popular Ovation brands since 1996.

Recall that a well attended virtual birthday party was held in his honour on Saturday, May 16, 2020 where the likes former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, Liberian Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor, former President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, Prof Yemi Osinbajo among many other high profile personalities put in worthy appearances.

Below is a copy of Otedola’s letter:

