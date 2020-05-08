Abubakar Remains Nigeria’s Most Successful Leader – Osoba

By Eric Elezuo

Among an army of reporters, who have written their names in gold both in the field of journalism and other life endeavours, is Chief Olusegun Osoba. The veteran of not a few disciplines, including politics, entrepreneurship and a whole lot more, has practically seen all there is to see, and even at above 80, continues to positively affect humanity. In this brief chat he had with Chief Dele Momodu via social media, the one time governor of Ogun State bares all in naked reality. Excerpts:

As far back as 1988, you were eulogised in a song by Chief Ebenezer Obey which has remained evergreen till date, how do you feel listening to the song today

I may never have been a publisher like Chief Dele Momodu, but I am an employer of labour today, so it gives me great joy to listen to that song.

Every new record, talk about the US to UK, my friends all over the world will send it to me immediately and my house was the very first place to hear every new records so if we are at a party and the party is not moving well, my friends will just say let’s go to Segun’s house.

Sir, could you please share a bit of your journalism background with us

Tafawa Balewa story was the first story that set my journalistic career on the right course. This was before I went ahead to work in three different newspaper companies, I will give glory to God for being kind in every aspect of life. While tutoring me, the Awujale informed me of a Yoruba saying thus: the evening of our lives will be greater than the early part.

Very early in life, you were a member of the Boys club. How was it in those days

Well, I can tell you that education is not complete without enough secondary ‘street wise’. As a young man, I was introduced to Osogbo Orientation Club which was an expatriate club; I was in the Boxing session, training to become a boxer. At 15, I was a strong member of the Lagos Alakoro boys and girls club, which was founded two months earlier. There were so many of them then, and we were trained to do social services. I can confidently tell you that was where we got to know how to be ‘street wise’. I was virtually in every club at Methodist Boys High School; I was in the Boys’ Scout, Red Cross, Debating society and many others. Our education was an all embracing one.

Could you please tell us some the schools you attended because I can tell people from Methodist schools are already in high spirit

I attended African Church School, Osogbo for my elementary education. I started sojourn in Osogbo before proceeding to Methodist Boys High School in Lagos, from where I went to the University of Lagos to study Journalism. I must make bold to say that Methodist Boys High School Lagos was a strong foundation for me. Everything about the school is inspirational; the motto, the hymns, the songs were all full of inspiration.

So at what stage did you go into Journalism sir

Funnily enough when I left school, my Sunday School teacher (Ogundiya), who was an engineer at the City Council and I were recruited into the City Council in Lagos as building inspectors. I did the job for two years between 1962 and 1963. Then I used to contribute to Letters to the Editor column of some papers. When I wrote Daily Times, I was instantly given a job as a Reporter, I finally went to University of Lagos for a Diploma in Journalism.

You are reputed as probably the greatest reporter ever in Nigeria. Can you share some of the stories you broke that gave you such honour with us

I celebrate reporting and till date, I see myself as a reporter. I don’t see myself as a journalist. Before the Tafawa Balewa story in 1966, I had been behind so many big stories, and even after the Tafawa Balewa story, I wrote many major stories, among which is the coup that ousted Gowon. I had to dig deep to get the breakdown of what happened.

I remembered Chief Ebenezer Obey singing “Ajala travelled all over the world”. Is it true that Ajala travelled all over the world

It’s true. When he came back to Nigeria, I took pictures with him, and I still have the picture. I was one of those who went to welcome him.

What would you say are the most important tools for a reporter to be successful

A reporter must always be sober, confident and keep and maintain contacts. A good reporter must never fail to socialize.

You have come across so many presidents in Nigeria in the course of your job, can you describe them one after another

Let me start with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa: He was highly decent, reserved and commands a lot of respect. I can’t remember sharing a long talk with him; he only smiles and say “hello, how are you?” and that’s all, but a lot of his cabinet members, such as Maitama Sule, were my friends.

As for General Aguiyi Ironsi; I didn’t have enough to do with him because his tenure was short; I think 6 months in office. When General Yakubu Gowon came, we became friends, and we are still friends till today. I had strong contact with Gowon and General Murtala Mohammed. I maintained very strong relationships in the administrations through to General Olusegun Obasanjo.

Of course, many of the ministers in Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s administration were my very close friends. I also became very close to the Vice President, Alex Ekwueme.

I was an insider during the regime of General Muhammadu Buhari largely because the present Alake of Egba land was working with General Tunde Idiagbon, the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, and we were more like members of the inner caucus of that government.

General Sani Abacha was the only leader after me. I didn’t even get close to him. The same with Obasanjo when he became President. Though we came from the same Ogun State, I was the only governor who never asked anything from him. I told him to do good to Ogun when he deems fit.

Alhaji Umar Yar’dua and I were governors in 1999, and I had been close to his brother Shehu Musa Yaradua, who was the link between us and Obasanjo’s government. It is worthy of note that Shehu Musa Yaradu and I also worked for Abiola. He gave me some appointments and was the one who facilitated my National honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger CON award.

The administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan did very well though I was not opportune to spend time with him, and irrespective of what anybody says, I am an integral part of this present government of Buhari.

Now, of all these governments, which would you say is the most successful? Let’s remove President Buhari because he is still there, but of all the past governments, which one came close to rescuing Nigeria

Different times with different challenges; Gowon had different challenges, and Buhari in his first coming had an economic problem and had to use the system of trade by batter. I forgot to mention the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar; he registered Action for Democracy (AD), and I can tell you he offered me a ministerial position, but I told him I will like to be governor. For many years I was close to him, and his wife and I were in the assembly together in 1988/89. I can tell you that all of them, he was the closest and might be the closest till today, but talk of comparison, he also had many challenges.

Where were you on October 19, 1986 when Dele Giwa was killed

Funnily enough, a day before, we were at a luncheon when Dele complained that some people are accusing him of gunrunning, I think that was October 17th or 18th. And the day he was killed, I was in the house when a phone call came in to say that Dele Giwa has been shot.

Are you not surprised that so many years after, not even a trace to finding his killer

It’s very sad and uncomfortable that with our huge resources, not only have we not resolved Dele Giwa, we have not also resolved Bola Ige; very painful because the last social outing we had was at my wife’s 50th birthday celebration, and the cheque he gave to my wife is still in my safe. I kept it there for his loving memory, is it not terrible we have not resolved Bola Ige’s death, Papa Alfred Rewane’s death, Mrs. Kudirat Abiola’s death, Suliat Adedeji, Funsho Williams and many others. So many assassination issues, in fact don’t let us talk about it.

I want us to talk about your days in London; we were together in London during the last days of Abacha, I can remember you broke the news of Abacha’s death to me. So can you please share with us how you spent those days

Abacha’s death was June 8, 1998. I remembered you and I were always taking a walk around Swiss Cottage and those areas to exercise.

What makes Egba people thick considering the likes of Professor Wole Soyinka, Prince Bola Ajibola and many more.

I will say that the Egbas have a history; we have heroes like Lisabi. According to history; the first doctor, the first accountant among others were Egbas. We have heroes that we can look up to.

There seems to be a strong rivalry between the Egbas and the Ijebus, how did you end up marrying an Ijebu-Igbo lady

The lady who won my heart; it is God’s doing. The rivalry between the Egbas and the Ijebus is just an intellectual rivalry because the Ijebus are very social like if you attend the Ojude-Oba festival, you will see understand.

You are a holder of many chieftaincy titles, can you please tell us some of them and where from

When I became the Akinrogun, the then Ooni of Ife spent almost a whole week in Abeokuta, and Oba Williams Ayeni, the then Oragun of Ila, virtually all notable people from Nigeria came for the ceremony as well as all the best musicians. Akinrogun came in from Egba. Aremo came in from the Awujale, who was surprised I devoted all my energy to solving the water problem in Ijebu-Ode. Then tanker drivers used to hold the Ijebus to ransom. I came in as governor and restored water back to Ijebu-Ode. The Awujale was so impressed and adopted me as his son, and he gave me the Aremo title, which means the first son. He will always call me every day and prayed for me, and till today the Awujale still calls me at least once every day.

Another major title was from the Yewas; the Yewas were happy that I brought development to their area, for example the road I did from Idiroko to Ipokia is still the best road in that axis. I can say that it was based on my performance as governor that I got many titles.

As an elder statesman, what is your attitude to the issue of division in Nigeria? Do you think politicians will continue to disunite us for their own personal gains

I’m part of the politicians and I’m part of the problem. I must tell you that power must be devolved from the centre to the regions. Even in the United Kingdom, where is unity? When I was young, we were made to believe that communism is the best. If UK, the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) can’t maintain it, then it’s impossible, so we have to devolve power.

Talk about COVID-19; We were victims of bad journalism recently, do you think we are doing what we ought to do about COVID-19

I will start by saying that the kind of journalism that happened in respect of you and me was out of envy. The shocking thing is that by the time I arrived in Nigeria, all my family members were running; we were treated like we were on death roll. Some people started saying all of us that went to London were treating ourselves in private hospitals, and I phoned Chief Rasak Okoya, Chief Kesington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu) and others and they said they are in their houses and comfortable. So I self-isolated myself for many days, and till today I haven’t been out of my house.

Whatever has a beginning must have an end but we should have a part 2 of this chat and I’m sure if we call on you again, you will answer us sir.

You are a publisher and I am a reporter so a Publisher can call on a reporter at anytime.

The first Nigerian to have won the prestigious Nieman Fellowship for Journalism, Chief Olusegun Osoba was elected on two different occasions as Governor of Ogun State, first from January 1992 until November 1993 with the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In 1999, he was elected again as governor with the Alliance for Democracy party (AD), holding office between May 1999 and May 2003.

Chief Osoba is married to Chief Aderinsola Osoba, the Beere Awujale of Ijebu. They are blessed with four children, two boys and two girls: Kemi, Olumide, Oluyinka and Tobi.

