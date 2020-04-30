News

FG Declares Banks, Offices Open in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun from Monday

The Federal Government says banks will open for commercial operations in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States beginning Monday, May 4.

This was disclosed by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, in Abuja.

Aliyu said banks would be allowed to open between 8am and 2pm in the three places.

He said, “In terms of the banks, this continues to be a recurring issue for all of us. We have been in touch with the CBN governor.

“Moving on from Monday, banks will open and they will operate normal services from 8am to 2pm. That is six hours but there will be the usual restrictions. For instance, self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene, and making sure the capacities of banking halls are restricted so that people do not come together.”

President Muhammadu Buhari during his address to the nation on Monday night, announced the “gradual easing” of the more than four-week lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He, however, imposed an 8pm to 6am curfew in the three places while mandating the public use of face masks to curb the community transmission of the virus.

The Punch

Eric

