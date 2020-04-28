I’m a Product of Failed Abortion, Says BBNaija Winner, Mercy

The winner of the fourth season of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says her mother tried to abort her due to pressure from family relatives.

The reality TV star made this known during the premiere of a joint reality TV show with Ike, her partner, who is also a former BBNaija housemate.

According to her, her mother went through a lot during her pregnancy as she was under pressure from her family members.

“My mom told me that, when she was carrying me, there was this aunt of mine, my dad’s cousin, who came and asked her, ‘Are you still pregnant after all these kids you have?” she said.

“That really got my mom trying to abort me. My mum told that what she did was when she goes to the farm, she would climb a tree and intentionally fall from there to see if she could get rid of me.

“When she told me that, I had told myself that I had to make it, whatever it took to be somebody. I had to make her proud somehow for what she did for me.

Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

She became the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Pulseng

