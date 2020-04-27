I’ve Received My April Salary, Says Boss Mustapha
By Eric Elezuo
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has announced that his salary for the month of April has been paid.
Mustapha was responding to a question as to whether the inability of the banks to work to full capacity as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown will affect payment of salaries for workers as April winds down during the Presidential Task Force press briefing for Monday.
“As I am speaking with you now, I have received my alert. So there’s no issue of whether the banks will pay or not. As a public servant, I have received my own alert,” he said.
The official lockdown as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari has entered the 28th day, and a good number of Nigerians have cried out for want of food and basic daily requirements.
Buhari is expected to brief the nation tonight on the way forward.