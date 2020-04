President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians at 8 pm today (Monday).

Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, made this known via a tweet.

He tweeted, “Buhari will address the nation later today, at 8:00 pm. Television, radio, and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

