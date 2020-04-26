Suspected Killer of Fasoranti’s Daughter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ondo State has recorded another three coronavirus cases on Sunday.

This occurred barely 24 hours after a policeman from Lagos State tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, disclosed the new cases on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Akeredolu disclosed that one of the three new cases is a suspect arrested and arraigned over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of the Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Akeredolu said, “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo State. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

“The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARS facility, where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of Police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.”

The governor said he will expatiate on all cases in his weekly press briefing on Monday.

