Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Kaduna Seminarian

The Nigeria Police Force announced on Sunday, the arrest of three suspected killers of a Catholic Seminarian, Michael Nnadi.

The Police, in a statement via its Twitter handle, said the gang was arrested after months of “intensive and extensive intelligence-led operations by crack detectives of the Intelligence Response Team”.

Nnadi was a student at the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Gonin Gora, Kakau in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Nnadi was kidnapped with three others when the gang stormed the school on January 9, 2020. But while three of the kidnapped students were later freed having obtained a ransom, the late seminarian was not and his remains were later found in a bush.

“The suspects: Tukur Usman ‘m’ aged 37, father of 7, Shehu Bello ‘m’ aged 40, father of 5 and Mustapha Mohammed ‘m’ aged 30, father of 1, all of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

“Discreet investigations so far reveal that the arrested suspects are part of a 19-man gang that also carried out the kidnap of Dr Phillip Ataga’s wife and two daughters on January 24, 2020 at Juji Community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“Mrs Ataga was killed by the gang following her heroic resistance to the despicable and inhuman attempt by the leader of the gang to rape her. The suspects after killing her released the daughters and corpse of the slain woman to the family after collecting ransom.

“Further investigations reveal that the same criminal gang is responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, Chikun LGA, Kaduna, from their school premises on October 3, 2019,” the statement read in part.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, while stating that the Force would continue to ensure that crimes are curbed in the country, assured that the Force was working on apprehending other members of the gang who are at large.

The Punch

