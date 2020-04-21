Shocker: Globe Motors Boss, Willy Anumudu is dead

Nigeria’s high society has been struck with a heavy blow with news that amiable Chairman of Globe Motors, Chief Willy Anumudu is dead.

We gathered that Chief Anumudu, who is married to flashy high society doyenne, Nkiru Anumudu had some health challenges and was to be flown to Germany before he unfortunately passed on at 68 years.

We learnt that when the illness became terrible, the family had to arrange a COVID-19 test thinking it was the dreaded coronavirus but his result came back negative.

The news has sent shock waves around Lagos social scene and thrown everyone into sadness.

Like this: Like Loading...