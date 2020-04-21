HeadlineUncategorized

Shocker: Globe Motors Boss, Willy Anumudu is dead

Editor 4 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

Nigeria’s high society has been struck with a heavy blow with news that amiable Chairman of Globe Motors, Chief Willy Anumudu is dead.

We gathered that Chief Anumudu, who is married to flashy high society doyenne, Nkiru  Anumudu had some health challenges and was to be flown to Germany before he unfortunately passed on at 68 years.

We learnt that when the illness became terrible, the family had to arrange a COVID-19 test thinking it was the dreaded coronavirus but his result came back negative.

The news has sent shock waves around Lagos social scene and thrown everyone into sadness.

 

Editor

Related Articles

You Must Appear for Presidential Debate – Atiku Taunts Buhari

January 7, 2019

BON Announces Nominees for its 2018 Awards

November 8, 2018

Friday Sermon: Of Reckoning and Accountability 1

April 20, 2018

After Holidaying in Europe, Otedola Returns To Work in Lagos

July 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: