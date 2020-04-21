Headline

Sanwo-Olu Approves Increment of Hazard Allowance for Health Workers

Eric
Babajide Sanwo-Olu with Dr Femi Hamzat

By Eric Elezuo

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the increment of hazard allowance for State health workers for the month of April.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced the increment via a letter to relevant agencies and authorities, said the allowance has been increased from N5, 000 to N25, 000, charged the health workers to reciprocate government gesture by putting in more efforts in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted that health officers have been dogged in their efforts to see that the pandemic is contained, and praised them.

Eric

