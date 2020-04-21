Nigeria COVID-19 Cases Hit 665 As Infection Reaches Abia, Gombe, Sokoto

Cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in three more states in Nigeria.

This brings to 24, the total states (excluding the Federal Capital Territory Abuja) affected by the lethal virus.

Announcing on Monday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, stated that Gombe State recorded five cases, Abia State reported two cases while Sokoto State recorded one case.

These are the first set of cases recorded in the three states.

The Centre stated this while announcing that 38 new infections were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total cases in the country to 665.

Health workers get dressed in protective gear as they prepare to takes samples during a community COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Abuja.

A total number of 188 recoveries have been made while 22 fatalities have been recorded.

The NCDC said, “Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 23 in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti.

“As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

“A breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-376, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara-9, Katsina-12, Bauchi-7, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Enugu-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Borno-3, Jigawa-2, Abia-2, Gombe-5 and Sokoto-1.”

The Punch

