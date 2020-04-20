Esther Ajayi Remains My Role Model in Philanthropy, Says Pst Adegboyega

By Eric Elezuo

Presiding Pastor of SPAC Nation church, England, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has said that the Founder, Esther Ajayi Foundation and Love of Christ (C&S) Generation Church, Clapham, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, remains his role model as far as giving and philanthropy is concerned.

Pastor Adegboyega showered praises on the woman whose attitude is giving, saying he is doing everything possible to be like her.

Adegboyega said these when responding to questions from Bashorun Dele Momodu during an online interview on Monday.

The Nigerian-born England based pastor, who has been fingered as a model among the youths considering his actions at redirecting them from the life of crime to more positive living, also identified Pastors Tunde Bakare and Tony Rapu as his heroes in the faith.

