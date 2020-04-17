We’re Not Having an Affair, KWAM 1, Alaafin’s Wife Cry Out

By Eric Elezuo

Fuji music veteran and Mayegun of Yorubland, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, and Queen Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, have reacted to the rumoured romance going on between them.

In separate statements, the duo debunked the story of a sizzling romantic affair as broken by an online news medium, Esabod, based in Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking through his media adviser, Kunle Rasheed, KWAM 1 as the musician is fondly called has threatened a lawsuit against the online publication that broke the news

“The attention of Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate, has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds in the past 48 hours, on social media platforms, where it has been alleged that the music icon was having an affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of Alayeluwa, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

“Ordinarily, one would have waved off this allegation as one coming from the warped mind of one possibly numbed by high covid-19 fever. But as known in these parts, a lie repeatedly told, has a way of transmuting to truth.

“Let me categorically state that the rumour is lies concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

“These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land. The Alaafin’s crime is the conferment of the honour, hence the grim plot to drag him down also.

“Moreover, the higly respected Monarch and his Olori have both debunked the story as baseless and unfounded.

“For the records, as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 is aware of the customs and traditions of the Yoruba and as such, can not put the culture and tradition of the Yorubaland to disrepute.

“Let me remind the rumour mongers that Nigeria has adequate laws to bring anyone who has embarked on character assassination of the innocent to book. The fans and the general public should be rest assured that we will legally seek redress for this allegation.

Queen Badirat Ola Adeyemi, one of the young wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, on her part, said the allegation that she is involved in an extra-marital affair with KWAM 1 is false.

She denied the allegation and wondered why Dublin-based blogger, Esther Aboderin a.k.a Esabod, who she identified as the originator of the allegation, made up such lies about her.

The Queen, who disclosed this in a recorded phone interview with an On-air personality, also called on the deities of the land to punish her if she ever had an affair with the Fuji icon.

She swore that the gods should kill her if she had indulged in such act and then cursed the controversial blogger stating “If she lied against me, let the gods deal with her.”

“I have not heard of this woman until now and do not know why she picked me for her dirty job,” she lamented.

Olori Badirat Ajoke is actually the 9th out of the 13 wives of the Alaafin, according to Wikipedia, and is currently observing her mandatory one year National Youth Service. She is a 2018 graduate of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State. Ajoke also runs a charity foundation called the Queen Ajoke Adeyemi Foundation (QAAF) with special focus on assisting children from indigent homes, and training youths on vocational jobs.

Rumoured reports also said that the queen has been sent packing from the palace by the paramount ruler.

Like this: Like Loading...