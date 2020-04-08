Otedola Salutes Adenuga For N1billion COVID-19 Donation

Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola has hailed Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr for his donation of N1billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (.CBN) coordinated Private Sector COVID-19 Fund.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Mr Otedola who has also donated N1billion to the worthy cause posted a sterling Bank letter which confirmed the said payment and stated that ” Chief Mike Adenuga has now fully redeemed his pledge of N1billion through the Mike Adenuga Foundation”

The fund has so far raised N19.5billion according to government officials.

Apart from the N1billion donation, the Mike Adenuga Foundation has also donated N500million to the Lagos State Government.

A letter confirming this donation was presented to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by Globacom’ s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu days back.

Like this: Like Loading...