HeadlineUncategorized

Otedola Salutes Adenuga For N1billion COVID-19 Donation

Editor 3 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola has hailed Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr for his donation of N1billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (.CBN) coordinated Private Sector COVID-19 Fund.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Mr Otedola who has also donated N1billion to the worthy cause posted a sterling Bank letter which confirmed the said payment  and stated that ” Chief Mike Adenuga has now fully redeemed his pledge of N1billion  through the Mike Adenuga Foundation”

The fund has so far raised N19.5billion according to government officials.

Apart from the N1billion donation, the Mike Adenuga  Foundation has also donated N500million to the Lagos State Government.

Mrs Bella Disu presenting the letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu

A letter confirming this donation was presented to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by Globacom’ s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu days back.

Editor

Related Articles

Pendulum: Why Atiku’s US Trip is a Super Coup Against APC

January 19, 2019

Alpha Beta: Punch Replies Osinbajo “We Will Not Be Silenced”

July 24, 2019

Oyetola Denies Rift with Aregbesola

September 25, 2018

US Has Not Banned Non Immigrant Visas

February 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: