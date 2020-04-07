Entertainment

Akindele’s Sentencing: Paul Okoye Lashes Bitterly at Nigerians

Eric
By Eric Elezuo

Following the prosecution and sentencing of Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz over violation of lockdown order, Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy, has expressed his bitterness at the way the case was handled, calling all those who participated in the arrest, covering and sentencing of the actress fools and idiots

Funke Akindele and her husband appeared in court on Monday after being arrested for flouting the lockdown directive. They were sentenced to 14 days community service and fined N100,000 each.

Okoye, in a live video stated that all police and journalists at the court room also flouted the same rule they were sentencing Funke Akindele and her husband for.

He described the police and journalists as “fools and idiots”, noting that “all of them are supposed to pay one million naira each, and go to 10 years in jail (sic)”.

Many actors and musicians have reacted bitterly to the arrest and sentencing of the actress, most of them using derogatory languages against the Nigerian public.

